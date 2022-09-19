The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the two people found dead in a burning home in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood last week.

Caitlin Savage, 32, died of stab wounds, according to the medical examiner. Her death was ruled a homicide.

John Fuentes, 53, died of smoke inhalation, the medical examiner said.

The two bodies were found Wednesday after emergency responders were called to a home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East, according to the Seattle Police Department. During the 911 call, operators heard a man yelling and a woman apparently in distress, police said.

When officers arrived at the home and attempted to contact the man, he told police a woman inside the house was injured and then barricaded himself inside a room with a knife, police said.

Officers entered and found the building had been set on fire, police said. Four officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

When the SWAT team entered, they found both people deceased, police said.