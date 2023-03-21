A 58-year-old woman in custody died Tuesday at the King County Jail, according to authorities.

Corrections officers found the woman unresponsive in her cell around 6 a.m., just an hour after she was seen awake, according to a news release from King County’s Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention. The woman, who resided alone in the cell, had no injuries when she was found and officers could not deduce an obvious cause of death, officials said.

In 2022, six people died in the downtown Seattle jail or after being transferred from jail to a hospital. Four of them died by suicide, making it the deadliest year for jail suicides in the county in at least a decade.

The ACLU of Washington filed a lawsuit last month against King County, alleging poor jail conditions were in violation of a longstanding legal agreement to protect the health and safety of incarcerated people. While the average daily population inside the facility has increased, the jail has continued to struggle with understaffing.

The 58-year-old woman was booked into the facility March 17 for investigation of a burglary in Seattle.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will be responsible for identifying the woman and determining how she died.

State law requires jails and prisons to review “unexpected” deaths of people in custody and publish a report within 120 days of the reported death.

The Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention will work with Public Health – Seattle & King County on an internal investigation. The department also requested the Seattle Police Department carry out an independent investigation.

No other information was immediately available.