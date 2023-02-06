An 80-year-old woman critically injured in a hit-and-run on Capitol Hill has died, Seattle police said.

The driver of a black van hit the woman while she was using a crosswalk to cross East Madison Street late Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

People nearby performed CPR on the woman, while an off-duty Seattle police officer assisted. Seattle Fire Department medics treated her before taking her to Harborview Medical Center.

The Police Department’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is investigating, and no arrests have been made. Police ask anyone with information to call the police tip line at 206-233-5000.