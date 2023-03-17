A woman died after a hit-and-run collision in the Sodo area late Thursday, according to Seattle police.

Officers on routine patrol responded to the intersection of Fourth Avenue South and South Lander Street after hearing a collision around 10:40 p.m., the department said in an online blotter post.

Officers found an unresponsive woman in the roadway. Police attempted life-saving measures, but the 40-year-old woman died at the scene, SPD said.

Police searched the area but did not find the suspect or vehicle. SPD traffic collision detectives arrived at the scene and will lead the investigation.

Police are looking for a white 2015-2023 Dodge Charger with significant front-end damage last seen traveling at a high speed away from the scene. Police ask anyone with information to call the traffic collisions investigations squad at 206-684-8923.