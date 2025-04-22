One victim of a hit-and-run that seriously injured two people in Columbia City died Sunday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The man and woman were later identified as husband and wife. Their daughter, Lizzy Chen, posted to Facebook pleading for witnesses to come forward.

Last Friday, a rider on a red motorcycle struck two pedestrians around 8:20 p.m. in a crosswalk at Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Alaska Street, according to police.

The 57-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition with a major head injury. She died Sunday. The King County medical examiner’s office identified her Tuesday as Min Hong Huang.

Chen wrote that her father suffered a spinal fracture in the crash. The 59-year-old man’s condition was considered stable.

Police spokesperson Detective Eric Muñoz said more information on the case is expected next week.

Chen posted a video of the crash, showing the southbound motorcycle plowing into her parents in the crosswalk. Traffic camera footage shows the lights were green for westbound drivers, suggesting the motorcyclist ran a red light.

“She was more than just a victim — she’s my beloved mother, my best friend, and my dad’s entire world,” Chen wrote. “To her friends and coworkers, she was always the one giving — hardworking, generous, and warm. She deserved so much more than this.”

Chen did not immediately respond to an interview request. She started a GoFundMe campaign on Monday and raised over $48,000 in less than 24 hours. She’s seeking financial help for the funeral and legal costs.

Chen’s family moved from China when she was 13, and her parents both worked at a Hyatt hotel in Seattle, according to the GoFundMe.

“All of a sudden, my mom was gone forever. No warning. No time to prepare,” Chen wrote on Facebook. “I always thought we had at least 20 more years together, to share so many of life’s important moments.”

Detectives were still investigating this week. Those with information were encouraged to contact the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.