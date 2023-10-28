A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting and an hourslong standoff at a house in Kent on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Around noon, Kent police were called to the 27200 block of 116th Place Southeast and found a man lying in the yard with a gunshot wound, said Kent police Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner. He said officers heard another shot from inside the house, and Valley SWAT hostage negotiators tried to contact the person but received no answer. SWAT entered the home and found a woman who had apparently shot herself, Kasner said. She died at the scene.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the woman’s cause and manner of death. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening wounds, said Puget Sound Fire spokesperson Chief Pat Pawlak. He was in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center on Saturday evening, according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.

Kasner said detectives are on scene investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting. It did not appear Saturday evening that the man and woman lived together, but they did have some kind of relationship, Kasner said. Detectives were still determining whether either of them owned the home.