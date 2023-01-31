A large RV fire left a woman dead and a man with severe burns Sunday evening in Marysville, officials said.

Firefighters responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to the 13100 block of 41st Ave. Northeast and found the RV engulfed in flames, the Marysville Fire District said in a news release.

Paramedics treated the man, who’s in his 60s, for severe burns on his arms and hands before taking him to a hospital, the agency said.

Firefighters were not able to immediately enter the RV because of the intensity of the flames, Marysville fire said. Once they were able to control the blaze, firefighters went into the RV and found the body of a woman in her 50s.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.