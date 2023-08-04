A 48-year-old woman shot last week in Kent has died, as police continue to search for four people they believe were involved in the shooting.

The woman’s death marks the city’s 18th homicide so far this year, said Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner. That figure, which includes two fatal shootings by police, is up from nine homicides in all of 2022, according to police data shared last month with the Kent City Council.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman Thursday as Amy Dyke, reporting she died July 28 from gunshot wounds. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Dyke’s daughter, Lyndsey Dyke, created a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral services and to help the family. Dyke’s head injury caused her extensive brain damage, the crowdfunding campaign says, and she died at a hospital a day after she was shot. She leaves behind three children and her husband.

“Our mother was a very kind, loving strong woman that always wanted to put others before herself,” wrote Lyndsey Dyke, who is 18 and the youngest of her siblings. “And even though she is gone all she would want is to see us happy and living together again.”

The family has struggled with homelessness for eight years, Lyndsey Dyke wrote.

Kent officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. July 27 to 114th Way Southeast and Southeast 230th Place after a woman called to report her friend had been shot, the Kent Police Department said in a news release.

Officers found a woman, later identified as Dyke, with a gunshot wound to her head, police said. They aided Dyke, and medics took her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Patrol officers determined Dyke was shot nearby in the 11100 block of Southeast 240th Street, police said. Authorities are looking for four suspects, all men between 17 and 25 years old.

No suspects have been identified or arrested.

The shooting does not appear to have been a random incident, according to initial information gathered by investigators, who have not shared additional details.

Police ask anyone with information to email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or call 253-856-5808 and reference case No. 23-9842.