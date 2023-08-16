A woman was charged Tuesday with killing a ride-hail driver in Sodo during an apparent carjacking and robbery, according to King County prosecutors.

Neiana M. Allen-Bailey, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 8 death of Amare Geda. Geda was a longtime Seattle ride-hail driver and father of two children.

The charging documents say Allen-Bailey, whose last known address is in Seattle, targeted Geda as he was working.

Surveillance video from a bank shows Allen-Bailey standing in front of the driver’s side window of Geda’s car around 3:30 a.m. while he was idling in Sodo, according to documents. His wife told police she expected him home around 4 a.m.

In the video, Geda gets out of the car and the two have a “brief struggle” before Geda falls to the pavement by the driver’s door and Allen-Bailey drives away in his car, the charges say. Prosecutors allege that she robbed Geda, left him in the street to die and dumped his cellphone a few blocks away.

The duration of the video from when Allen-Bailey first appears at Geda’s window to when he falls to the ground was 31 seconds, the documents say, and he was only outside the car for 10 seconds.

According to the charges, a 911 caller reported at 3:28 a.m. that a man was lying motionless on the street with blood around him.

Geda was unconscious and unresponsive when police arrived. He died at the scene. An autopsy found he was shot once, and that the bullet passed through a major artery and his lung before exiting his back.

Detectives could not find a wallet, phone or keys on the body, the documents said.

Allen-Bailey drove Geda’s car around Seattle for several days, according to prosecutors.

A GoFundMe page describes Geda as “more than a father; he was his family’s rock. He worked tirelessly day and night to care for his wife and two children.”

“His love and dedication were unwavering. In an unthinkable act of violence, Amare fell victim to a senseless crime. His family is shattered, their hearts broken. He was just trying to provide for them.”

According to charging documents, Allen-Bailey told police she and two others attacked a Washington State Department of Transportation employee in July in a transportation tunnel with two accomplices. Prosecutors allege she pointed the same gun at the worker that she used to kill Geda, and her accomplices struck him, bit him and took his badge and phone.

“Despite her young age and lack of criminal history, the defendant has access to firearms and has now used … them in the commission of two violent offenses in a two-week period, including a homicide,” prosecutors wrote.

On Thursday, Seattle police officers received a parking complaint in South Lake Union and found a car identified as Geda’s parked in a no parking zone, the charging documents said. Police arrested Allen-Bailey when she returned to the vehicle.

While being interviewed, Allen-Bailey told detectives that she bought the car on OfferUp and then later said she was harassed and assaulted by a man. She told police she later came upon Geda’s car, knocked on his window and asked to be taken to the hospital, prosecutors wrote.

According to the documents, she told police he got out of the car, grabbed her shoulders and pulled her toward him before she shot him. She told police he did not say anything, did not strike her, and said she probably would have been able to get away from him without shooting, the documents said.

Allen-Bailey told police the altercation lasted two minutes, not seconds as the surveillance video showed, according to the documents. She told police she was planning on turning the car in to police but “did not get to that.” Police found a pistol soiled with blood underneath the driver’s seat.

In the days after the murder, prosecutors allege Allen-Bailey used Geda’s car to go to Rainier Beach and smoke marijuana, get her hair done in Kent, and visit her mother and brother.

Allen-Bailey remained in jail Tuesday night with bail set at $2 million. Her arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 28 in King County Superior Court.