Central Washington University police took a woman into custody Saturday evening after she allegedly chased a student through the Ellensburg campus, Chief Jason Berthon-Koch said.

The woman reportedly chased a student through campus as the student yelled at others to warn them she had a knife, Berthon-Koch said.

As the student entered the Student Union and Recreation Center, the student told others coming out of the building what was happening. They closed the door to the building and held it shut, Berthon-Koch said.

CWU officers evacuated the building and took the woman into custody. The building remained temporarily closed for the night. No one was hurt, Berthon-Koch said.

The woman was booked at the Kittitas County Corrections Center early Sunday morning. Berthon-Koch said she was held on suspicion of first-degree assault, felony harassment and resisting arrest.

The woman had a large hunting knife on her when she was taken into custody, Berthon-Koch said. She has no current affiliation with CWU.

CWU President Jim Wohlpart released a statement Sunday about the incident, thanking the students and law enforcement who responded.

“We always hope these types of incidents won’t occur, but when they do, it’s comforting to know that CWU has a well-trained and dedicated team that knows how to respond and keep everyone safe,” Wohlpart said in the statement.

He said that counselors are available to speak to students and staff members experiencing emotional distress after the incident.

