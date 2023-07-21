A 74-year-old woman was found dead early Thursday morning while incarcerated at the Benton County Jail.

At 3:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the Kennewick facility for a woman who was unresponsive, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman had been arrested and booked into the jail Wednesday. She was found during a routine check at 3:25 a.m., according to the news release.

Corrections officials initiated CPR and used an AED to try to restart her heart. Paramedics also responded, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The investigation is ongoing, said officials.

The Benton County Coroner’s Office confirmed it received her body.

Online jail records show Mary Ann Blasutti, 74, of Richland, was arrested by Richland police for fourth-degree assault.

She was booked into the jail around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Glenn Vaagen, Benton County communications coordinator, confirmed Blasutti was the woman in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Vaagen said Blasutti had never been booked into jail before, had no injuries related to her arrest, reported no medical concerns or underlying health conditions and had not reported any history of alcohol or drug use. He said Blasutti was booked, completed medical screening and was assigned to a holding cell for the night without incident.

There were no signs of foul play and she apparently died in her sleep, authorities say.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.