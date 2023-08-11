An 18-year-old woman has been arrested for investigation of murder after a longtime rideshare driver was shot in a Sodo carjacking, according to Seattle police.

The victim, Amare Geda, was on the job about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday when police say someone walked up to his car as he was stopped along the curb on First Avenue South. The person, who was not a customer, shot Geda and fled south in Geda’s Toyota Prius. Geda died at the scene. The car was seen in West Seattle shortly after the shooting.

Police publicized a description and photo of the vehicle, including its license plate.

The woman was arrested about 4 p.m. Thursday near John Street and Eighth Avenue North. Police did not disclose other details of the arrest. She was booked into King County Jail.

A Go Fund Me page describes Geda as, “more than a father; he was his family’s rock. He worked tirelessly day and night to care for his wife and two children.”

“His love and dedication were unwavering. In an unthinkable act of violence, Amare fell victim to a senseless crime. His family is shattered, their hearts broken. He was just trying to provide for them.”

Geda is a member of the Seattle Ridesharing Drivers Association.

“To support his family, he worked two jobs for the past 14 years. At night, he drove, while during the day, he worked at the airport,” wrote the Seattle Ridesharing Drivers Association on its Facebook page.