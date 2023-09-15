A man vandalized the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience on Thursday, an attack local community leaders say was motivated by racial hatred.

Around 5:15 p.m., a man with a sledgehammer smashed nine windows of the museum along Canton Alley South, said museum spokesman Steve McLean. Seattle Police Department officers responded to the incident about 45 minutes later.

“The Wing Luke Museum is concerned about its staff and community, and that’s its focus right now,” McLean said. “Obviously we’re a resilient community, and you’ll see that on display in the weeks to come.”

The museum is an anchor in the Chinatown International District, a premier educational and cultural institution in Seattle. The attack occurred while about 50 people were inside the museum for an after-hours tour organized by Tsuru for Solidarity, said Stanley Shikuma, co-president of the Seattle Japanese American Citizens League. Tsuru For Solidarity is an organization focused on Japanese Americans working to build solidarity with other communities of color and fight against racial and state violence.

Sitting in the museum’s theater, attendees initially thought the loud noises outside were sounds of construction, said Shikuma, who was there.

“It got louder and it was shaking the floor and we could hear crashing glass,” Shikuma said. “I think some people’s minds were racing to, ‘Is this a bomb?’”

Attendees went outside to investigate, Shikuma said, and found an older white man leaning against the wall of the building with a sledgehammer in his hand. A security guard took the sledgehammer from the man, who eventually sat down, saying he was tired, according to Shikuma.

Shikuma said staff members asked the man why he smashed the windows, and “he was saying stuff like: ‘The Chinese are responsible for all this, they’ve ruined my life. … That’s why I came to Chinatown.’”

Five people called 911, Shikuma said, but Seattle Police Department operators said they could not immediately respond because it was a vandalism incident where no one was hurt.

“The attitude I was getting [was], ‘It’s another broken window in Chinatown, who cares, write up a report.’” Shikuma said.

Frustrated by the lack of response, Shikuma sent an email to Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office.

“This is outrageous and unacceptable — that a major community institution is attacked and vandalized (to the tune of thousands of dollars, maybe even tens of thousands) and Seattle Police basically said they can’t be bothered!” he wrote in an email time-stamped 6:03 p.m. “This is yet another instance of neglect and lack of respect and concern for Asian Americans in general and the CID in particular.”

According to police spokesperson Detective Valerie Carson, officers responded to a property damage call at 6:03 p.m. Five 911 callers reported a male described as white, 70 years old, heavy build and wearing a blue shirt and bluejeans destroying windows with a sledgehammer, Carson said in an email.

Shikuma said police arrived around 6:15 p.m. to arrest the man.

“The suspect told police, ‘the Chinese have been torturing [him] for years and [he] had to do something,’” Carson said in an email.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of a hate crime offense and first-degree malicious mischief (property damage), Carson said in an email. The estimated value of the windows damaged was about $100,000, she added.

The Seattle Times generally does not name suspects until they are charged.

In a statement, Deputy Mayor Greg Wong said the mayor’s office condemns the apparent hate crime and the perpetrator “in the strongest possible terms.”

“An incident like this underscores the importance of recruiting and retaining officers to ensure a well-staffed department, as we work to build a Seattle Police Department that reflects the diversity of the neighbors it serves and that responds to the needs of the community in a swift, appropriate, and culturally competent manner,” Wong said in a statement.

Wong said the mayor’s office has reached out to the Office of Economic Development to see if repair assistance to the museum can be accelerated to quickly fix the damage and offset any financial burden.

The attack comes as some Asian American and Pacific Islander residents in Seattle feel heightened concern about public safety, and a growing sense of indifference from local law enforcement and city leaders, Shikuma said.

Since June, at least 14 home-invasion robberies — all targeting victims of Asian descent — in South Seattle have been reported to the Seattle Police Department. No arrests have been made in connection to the robberies.

On Monday, footage was released of the vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild joking about the death of 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula after she was fatally struck in January by another officer’s car in a South Lake Union crosswalk.

That comes against the backdrop of the rise of hate crimes targeting Asians and Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, Shikuma said.