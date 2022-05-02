A Whidbey Island resident has been federally charged with arson in connection with an April 6 fire that caused millions of dollars in damage and destroyed multiple businesses in Friday Harbor, prosecutors said Monday.

Investigators identified Dwight Christianson Henline, 33, as the suspect after analyzing video surveillance and sales records, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

“It took a community effort to stop the fire from spreading further. Holding the arsonist accountable is now our priority,” Nick Brown, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, said in a statement.

Henline bought bleach, ammonia and lighter fuel, among other items, from Friday Harbor businesses on the night of the fire, according to the statement.

Surveillance footage showed him walking through Friday Harbor alleys before heading toward Crystal Seas Kayaking, where the fire began, according to the statement. Footage also captured him walking away from the business one minute before the fire took off, the statement says.

Henline then collected a suitcase he had stashed beneath the Friday Harbor Ice Cream Company before boarding a ferry to Anacortes, according to the statement.

Officers arrested Henline after serving a warrant April 16 on Whidbey Island, the statement says. Officials found a nearly empty bottle of lighter fuel at the home where he was staying, according to the statement.

Footage collected from a business near the scene of the fire showed the blaze began shortly after 10 p.m., died down and started smoldering and growing about 3:15 a.m. the next day, according to the statement.

A resident reported the fire to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office about a half hour later, according to a criminal complaint. Firefighters from several of the island’s fire departments extinguished the blaze by about noon.

A team from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the fire was intentionally set, according to court documents.

The fire destroyed or caused serious damage to Crystal Seas Kayaking, Windermere Real Estate, Crow’s Nest Coffee and Herb’s Tavern, according to federal prosecutors.

Initial estimates state the fire caused millions of dollars in damage, prosecutors said. No injuries were reported in the fire.