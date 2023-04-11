A 58-year-old White Center woman remains missing after disappearing late last month following a Seattle Mariners game she attended with a man who’s now charged in her son’s kidnapping, an arson that destroyed her SUV and a jewelry theft.

Seattle police are still investigating the disappearance of Leticia “Leti” Martinez-Cosman, who’s presumed dead.

Here’s what we know so far.

What happened to Martinez-Cosman?

Martinez-Cosman was last seen March 31 at a Mariners game at T-Mobile Park. During the game, she took a selfie with 46-year-old Brett Michael Gitchel and texted it to a friend, who later shared the picture with police, according to prosecutors. Martinez-Cosman had first met Gitchel two weeks prior at a Costco store.

Martinez-Cosman and Gitchel stayed until the game ended around 10:30 p.m., and security footage showed they walked together to a nearby parking garage and up to the third floor, according to the charges filed against Gitchel.

The day after the game, “odd and uncharacteristic” text messages were sent from Martinez-Cosman’s phone to a couple of her friends and her brother. Phone calls went to voicemail.

Her brother reported her missing April 2. Her family and friends haven’t heard from her, and she hasn’t showed up to work.

What happened after Martinez-Cosman’s disappearance?

Martinez-Cosman cares for her 24-year-old son, who lives with her and has been diagnosed with intellectual disabilities. He was awoken around 2 a.m. on April 2 by an unknown man knocking on his bedroom door, prosecutors said. The man told him that his mother had been in an accident and that he would drive him to the hospital.

After driving around in the man’s SUV, the son later told police, the man stopped, got in the backseat and attempted to smother and strangle him from behind, according to charging documents. During the ensuing fight, the man told the son “he was doing this for his mother and that this was to spare him from being committed to an institution because of his conditions,” prosecutors allege.

The son bit the man’s arm and eventually got out of the SUV and called his father, who told him to call 911, says the probable cause statement. The man drove off in his SUV.

Police arrived and found Martinez-Cosman’s son visibly upset and covered in blood. After being treated at a hospital and taken home, the son went to his uncle’s house to tell him what happened, prompting the uncle to go to police.

Meanwhile, Seattle firefighters responded to a vehicle fully engulfed in fire about 1½ miles east of T-Mobile Park. The SUV was later identified as Martinez-Cosman’s Honda CR-V, according to the statement, and investigators determined the fire had been started with an accelerant.

Surveillance footage from a Shell gas station less than 1 mile south of where the burned SUV was found showed Gitchel arrive a half-hour before the fire, discard a jacket, purchase a gas canister and a lighter, and fill the canister with fuel, according to Gitchel’s charges.

A gas canister, consistent with the one Gitchel bought, was found in some bushes near the vehicle fire.

What charges are Gitchel facing?

The same Costco on Fourth Avenue South where Martinez-Cosman first met Gitchel last month reported to police that nearly $10,000 in diamonds were stolen April 4, the charges say.

Employees at the Shoreline Costco recognized Gitchel last Wednesday from photos that had been shared with them, and an off-duty sheriff’s captain working security escorted him into an office, the statement says.

Seattle police arrived, arrested Gitchel and took him to police headquarters, where he removed a Mariners wristband and put it in his pocket before he was interviewed, the statement says.

Gitchel has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft and arson. He remains jailed in lieu of $5 million bail.

What has Gitchel told police so far?

Gitchel initially denied knowing Martinez-Cosman or attending any sporting events but changed his story after he was shown the selfie they took at the Mariners game, according to prosecutors. He then claimed she had run into another man at the end of the game and left with him.

Police took Gitchel’s clothes as evidence and noted he had numerous cuts, scrapes and bruises on his hands, arms and body that appeared to be days old, according to prosecutors. They also saw what appeared to be blood inside his shoe, the charges say.

Anyone with information about Martinez-Cosman’s whereabouts is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000.