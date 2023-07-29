Dozens of bullets were fired at a community outreach event late Friday in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood, injuring five people, two of whom were critically wounded, according to police.

A pop-up event to provide food and services in the South Seattle neighborhood was underway when the shots were fired, Police Chief Adrian Diaz said at a news conference at about 10:30 p.m.

“Honestly, this is really disturbing,” Diaz said, “when you have victims that were really just trying to do an outreach effort, trying to help people … get people on the right path — and this is what they end up getting hit with.”

Investigators believe there were at least two shooters, but no suspect description has been released.

Here’s what to know about know about the shooting.

What happened

The shooting started just before 8 p.m. in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South in a parking lot where the event is held every Friday, near what was once a King Donut shop.

“Dozens and dozens” of bullets were fired, said Diaz, who responded to the scene Friday, as did Mayor Bruce Harrell.

A 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were taken to Harborview Medical center in critical condition. They were in satisfactory condition Saturday morning, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Two other men in their 20s were treated at the hospital. One was discharged and the other was expected to be released Saturday. A fifth victim, a man in his 30s, according to police, was treated at the shooting scene.

Diaz said it was not immediately known if the victims were targeted or what unfolded before the shots were fired.

Who are the suspects?

No suspects have been identified as of Saturday morning.

The shooting is being investigated by SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

What was the event?

Shantel Patu, executive director of Urban Family, a group that focuses on youth programs, neighborhood safety and family support, said the Friday event often gives away food, toys and clothes to the community.

Patu came to the scene after her group was contacted Friday to aid police in their investigation by managing the crowd and helping people affected by the shooting.

With shootings occurring so often in Seattle, it’s time for the community to do more and for parents to look inside their homes, at what their kids are doing and what they’re going through, she said.

“This act of gun violence at an outreach event meant to be a safe place for South Seattle neighbors is appalling and unacceptable,” said Harrell in a statement posted Saturday on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. “There are too many guns in hands where they do not belong, and we can never accept this violence as a normal fact of life.”

Recent shootings

Two weeks ago, three men in their 20s were shot a few blocks away from Friday’s shooting scene, in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. No arrests have been made in that shooting.

Last weekend, two men and two women were shot early Sunday during a street racing event on Capitol Hill, near Broadway and East Pike Street.

One of the women, 20, died at Harborview Medical Center, according to police. The woman’s family identified her in an online crowdfunding campaign as Essence Naje Greene.

No suspects have been identified in either of the shootings.

With an alarming uptick in gun violence in the lead-up to summer, the Seattle Police Department in June created a community violence task force of officers and detectives pulled from units across the agency who will target people responsible for the shootings.

The task force, composed of about 50 officers, is focusing efforts on four areas where violence is widespread: Aurora Avenue, downtown, the Central District and the city’s South End.

Seattle police investigated 55 homicides in 2022, up from 41 the previous year. Fifty-four people were killed in Seattle homicides in 2020, 20 more than in 2019.

Seattle Times staff reporter Daisy Zavala Magaña contributed to this story. Material from The Seattle Times archives was used in this reporting.