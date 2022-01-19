Detectives are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in West Seattle that left one man injured, according to Seattle police.

The victim was reportedly standing near Eighth Avenue Southwest and Southwest Cloverdale Street around 2 a.m., police said. He became involved in “a brief altercation with two people,” according to the Seattle Police Department blotter.

The victim later got into his car and saw the suspects drive past him and open fire, police said. The victim was struck in the leg, police said.

A friend drove the wounded man to the Veterans Affairs hospital on Beacon Hill, police said. He was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.