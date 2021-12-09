VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man has been sentenced to the mandatory term of life in prison without the possibility of parole after a judge found his recent attempted murder and arson convictions counted toward a third-strike offense.

The Clark County Superior Court jury returned the guilty verdicts in November against 44-year-old Rick Stone, The Columbian reported. Previously Stone was convicted of arson and kidnapping.

Defense attorney Michele Michalek argued that because the line on the plea form for the kidnapping conviction stating it was a strike offense was crossed out, it shouldn’t be considered a strike.

Judge David Gregerson said regardless, kidnapping is a strike offense in Washington.

On July 2, 2020, Vancouver police and firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at St. Johns Mini Mart and found Mitchel Kedalo, 63, suffering from burns, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Surveillance footage showed a man pouring suspected gasoline on Kedalo, who was seated in his car, and then igniting it. Engulfed in flames, Kedalo ran inside where customers helped extinguish him, the affidavit says. He was taken to an Oregon hospital for treatment.

Advertising

Officers found a discarded jacket that smelled like gasoline in the area. Analysis of DNA on the jacket came back as belonging to one of Stone’s apparent aliases, court records said.

Investigators learned that Kedalo had gotten into a fight with a man and two women before the fire after Kedalo asked for a cigarette. During Thursday’s hearing, Kedalo called the crime a “total misunderstanding.”

Stone in court said, “Let’s get this over with. I’ve got more important things to do.”