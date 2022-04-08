Police arrested a 29-year-old Walla Walla man Wednesday evening after he allegedly led police on a vehicle chase from south of Colfax to just west of Washtucna at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Brandin Rencken was taken into custody on charges of felony eluding, driving under the influence and theft of a motor vehicle.

According to a news release from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, a Washington State University Police officer heading to Colfax for a meeting attempted to stop the alleged stolen vehicle south of Colfax. Myers stated that the vehicle accelerated to nearly 100 mph and traveled at a high rate of speed through Colfax before turning west onto State Route 26.

Whitman County deputies followed the vehicle for the next 45 miles across the county line into Adams County. Washington State Patrol officers deployed spike strips and deflated three of the vehicle’s tires, and Rencken was arrested.