A Washington State Patrol trooper shot a person Friday on Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie, and the incident is under investigation by the Independent Force Investigative Team – King County.

According to a police statement, Ellensburg Police received 911 calls reporting an erratic driver headed westbound on I-90 around 10 p.m. on Friday.

Two WSP troopers followed the vehicle after determining that there was probable cause to arrest. The troopers chased the driver, who then rammed one of the patrol vehicles near Highway 18, police said. That’s when a trooper shot the driver once, police said.

The troopers gave first aid to the driver, who was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any more information about the shooting.

The IFIT-KC reviews police use of force and is composed of investigators from 13 King County law-enforcement agencies. According to Kirkland police Sgt. Cody Mann, a spokesperson for the investigative team, more information will be released weekly.