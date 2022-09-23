A Washington State Patrol trooper was seriously injured when he was shot while on duty in Walla Walla Thursday evening, then drove himself to the hospital before being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to the State Patrol.

Trooper Dean Atkinson, a five-year veteran of the force, is in the intensive care unit on Friday, according to a Harborview spokesperson.

“This evening we were once again reminded of how dangerous the profession of law enforcement can be,” said WSP Chief John R. Batiste in a statement. “We were also reminded of how strong and resolute our people can be when Trooper Dean Atkinson though seriously injured found the strength to drive himself to the hospital.”

According to the Patrol, the shooting was around 5:20 p.m. on West Poplar Street near Avery in Walla Walla. The suspect first rammed Atkinson’s car then shot the trooper, WSP said.

Just minutes after the shooting, police officers in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description of the car driven by the suspected shooter, police said.

Local officers responded and were involved in a short chase that ended with an arrest, police said. The suspect will be booked into the Walla Walla County Jail.

The regional Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting.