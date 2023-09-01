An Auburn man and prominent member of the Proud Boys far-right extremist group, who led a pro-Trump mob to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Friday to 18 years in federal prison for seditious conspiracy and other federal crimes committed that day.

Ethan Nordean, 33, known in right-wing circles by his alias, Rufio Panman, was convicted in May for his actions leading to the attempt to obstruct Congress’ certification of the 2020 election of Joe Biden. Other charges included obstruction of law enforcement and conspiracy.

Nordean was the “undisputed leader on the ground on Jan. 6,” leading a crew of nearly 200 hand-picked “rally boys” to attack the U.S. Capitol, prosecutor Jason McCullough told the court Friday in Washington, D.C.

Nordean’s sentence matches the longest handed down to any of the hundreds of prosecuted Jan. 6 defendants, and came despite Nordean’s claim, made in sentencing documents filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, that he regrets his actions.

“In jail for the past two and a half years he has had time to reflect on the event,” his attorneys wrote in pleadings filed last month. “Reflection has done nothing to improve his opinion of the day, which is a low one.”

Advertising

Federal prosecutors, in their sentencing memorandum, asked U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly for a sentence of 27 years, claiming the efforts to disrupt the congressional proceedings included elements of obstruction of justice and terrorism, which when coupled with the sedition charge justified the hefty sentence.

“These defendants and the men in their command saw themselves as the foot soldiers of the right — they were prepared to use, and they did use, force to stop the ‘traitors’ from stealing the election,” wrote District of Columbia U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves. “The defendants and the men they recruited and led participated in every consequential breach at the Capitol on January 6.”

Nordean’s lawyers — David Smith of Alexandria, Va., and Nicholas Smith of New York — claimed the government was relying on a “novel” theory that had the effect of piling years onto Nordean’s sentence.

“The government reckons that Nordean’s [federal sentencing guidelines] range is 324-405 months incarceration,” his attorneys argued. “Nordean calculates the range at 15-21 months.

“The difference lies in the government’s arguments that Congress administers justice and that the terrorism sentencing enhancements apply,” his attorneys wrote.

Charging documents identified Nordean, a bodybuilder, as the self-described “sergeant of arms” of the Seattle chapter of the Proud Boys, a group that often wears yellow and black clothing, prohibits women from joining its ranks and is known in the Northwest for street brawls and violent clashes with anti-fascist activists.

Advertising

In its sentencing memorandum, the DOJ said Nordean “embraced his role as the leader” of a group of the “rally boys,” who were among the first to breach the Capitol.

“Nordean knew that he was leading those men into a conflict with the government itself,” the memo says.

“Nordean’s prominence in the group was the result of his large stature and reputation for doling out physical violence,” prosecutors said. “Nordean embraced that reputation.”

Prosecutors said Nordean’s “radicalization did not happen overnight.” For months, at rallies and on social media, Nordean increasingly advocated violence.

“‘Politics ain’t workin’,'” Nordean said in October, 2020, according to the memo. “‘It’s time to [expletive] rage, not play tea-time with RINOs,'” a derogatory acronym meaning “Republican in Name Only.”

In a November podcast called “Warboys,” Nordean referenced “the day of the rope” for “traitors” who were urging acceptance of the 2020 election results. That term, prosecutors said, was lifted from “The Turner Diaries,” a racist and anti-Semitic novel depicting the violent overthrow of the “Zionist Occupied Government,” or ZOG, by white supremacists who storm the U.S. Capitol.

Advertising

The book has been embraced by the radical right and was believed to be a blueprint for Timothy McVeigh’s 1995 bombing of the Oklahoma City federal building, which killed 168 people.

Calling themselves a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists,” the Proud Boys have been condemned as a hate group by watchdogs of extremist groups, racial justice advocates and others.

For the attack on the Capitol, Nordean and three other former Proud Boy leaders — .Joseph Biggs of Florida, Zachary Rehl of Pennsylvania, and Enrique Tarrio — were convicted in May following a four-month trial. Charges included seditious conspiracy, a rarely used criminal statute that carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, civil disorder, destruction of government property and conspiring to impede or injure a law enforcement officer. On Thursday, Biggs was sentenced Thursday to 17 years while Rehl received 15 years.

A fifth defendant, Joseph Pezzola, was acquitted of the sedition charge. Evidence showed he was a new member of the Proud Boys who hadn’t spoken to the other defendants until after the charges were filed. Pezzola was convicted of other serious charges.

In convicting the men, the jury found Nordean and the others “conspired to oppose the lawful transfer of presidential powers by force” through their involvement in the so-called “Stop the Steal” movement, in which supporters of former President Donald Trump claimed Joe Biden was fraudulently elected president in 2020.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said at the time of the verdict that the four men played a “central role” in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. So far, he said, the Department of Justice has obtained more than 600 convictions related to the deadly riot.

Sponsored

According to the DOJ, more than 1,106 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Nordean was arrested in 2021 after a grand jury issued an indictment against him, the others convicted of seditious conspiracy and Pezzola. He has been incarcerated since, first in SeaTac and later at the federal detention facility in D.C..

A grand jury indictment included social media posts by Nordean following the November 2020 election, where he proclaimed: “We tried playing nice and by the rules, now you will deal with the monster you created. The spirit of 1776 has resurfaced and has created groups like the Proud Boys and we will not be extinguished.”

The indictment stated that Nordean created a crowdfunding campaign to buy protective gear and radios used by rioters Jan. 6 and detailed allegations that he led Proud Boys members from the Washington Monument to storm the Capitol.