A Washington man and prominent member of the Proud Boys far-right extremist group, who was captured on video leading a pro-Trump mob to the U.S. Capitol just before it was breached Jan. 6, 2021, has been convicted of multiple federal charges.

Ethan Nordean, known in right-wing circles by his alias, Rufio Panman, was convicted of seditious conspiracy, obstructing Congress’ certification of now-President Joe Biden’s electoral victory and obstructing law enforcement, as well as two other conspiracy charges.

Charging documents identified Nordean as the self-described “Sergeant of Arms” of the Seattle chapter of the Proud Boys, a group that often wears yellow and black clothing, prohibits women from joining its ranks and is known in the Northwest for street brawls and violent clashes with antifascist activists.

Calling themselves a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists,” the Proud Boys have been condemned as a hate group by extremist watchdogs, racial justice advocates and others.

Read more Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio guilty of seditious conspiracy

Just before the deadly riot that interrupted Congress’ certification of the presidential election results, Nordean was widely captured in videos and photographs as known Proud Boys members and other pro-Trump demonstrators rallied and marched on Washington.

Advertising

One video taken by a Proud Boys livestreamer featured Nordean at various times speaking through a bullhorn and leading a large group to the Capitol, just before the mob broke through a police line and breached the building.

An FBI’s agent’s probable cause affidavit supporting Nordean’s arrest includes images of what appear to be Nordean, bearded and wearing a ballcap backwards, within the mob that pushed into the Capitol. The 21-page affidavit alleges Nordean was “among those who entered the U.S. Capitol building after rioters forced entry and pushed past Capitol Police officers.”

In the days leading up to the insurrection, authorities contend Nordean also wrote a post under his alias on Parler, the social-media platform widely used by Trump supporters and right-leaning groups, that indicated “he and other Proud Boys members were planning in advance to organize a group that would attempt to overwhelm police barricades and enter the United States Capitol building.”

Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this story, which is developing and will be updated.