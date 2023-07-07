BATTLE GROUND — Larch Corrections Center staff highlighted the facility’s education and work programs — most notably, its partnership with the Department of Natural Resources to fight wildfires — during a town hall organized to keep the facility open.

It was standing-room only Thursday inside the Battle Ground Community Library’s meeting room, with the more than 100 people spilling into the hall and outside onto the sidewalk. Elected officials there included state Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz; state Reps. Stephanie McClintock, R-Vancouver, and Greg Cheney, R-Battle Ground; and Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver.

The Washington Department of Corrections announced June 26 it plans to close Larch in October, citing declining incarceration trends. Staff were notified by email and human resources, and an email was sent to all 8,500 DOC employees, according to staff and the department.

The minimum-security prison near Yacolt, Clark County, which opened in 1956, can currently house 240 men. Larch’s average daily population has hovered around 230 since the beginning of the year, according to DOC data.

DOC said Larch is being “warm closed,” meaning it could reopen in the future if the need arises. The department previously warm closed Larch’s Elkhorn unit, halving the facility’s capacity.

An agency spokesperson previously told The Columbian that officials chose that time frame to provide everyone with enough time to move incarcerated individuals to other facilities and help Larch’s 115 staff members find other jobs. It also allows crews of incarcerated people to assist DNR with fire season.

Franz, who oversees DNR, said the agency has been working with DOC at Larch since the 1950s. She told the crowd she had just come from the Tunnel Five fire burning in the Columbia River Gorge.

“This year is going to be one of our most challenging fire seasons ever,” Franz said.

There are currently 40 people from Larch on the Tunnel Five fire, she said, about 10% of the firefighters. She said 80 are coming up this year alone.

“They are saving lives. They are more necessary than ever before as we are seeing more and more fires on our landscape,” Franz said. “But they are also the ones who are restoring the health of your forests. They are building the trails. They are helping in this community. … They are learning skills. They are learning discipline. They are learning leadership. They are learning teamwork, all the kinds of critical skills so that when they are released, they can go out and have amazing jobs.”

Franz said DNR needs these crews more than ever before. “I know our firefighters do, as well,” she added.

“Not just a fire camp”

Among Thursday’s speakers, community members heard from corrections counselors, educators and medical staff from Larch. Staff members said they were speaking as concerned citizens and stressed their opinions don’t reflect their respective agencies, including DOC, Clark College and the State Board for Community & Technical Colleges.

Corrections staff member Shawn Piliponis spoke of the importance of Larch’s education and work programs, as well as its medical, dental and mental health services.

“They actually enjoy doing this work. They are picking up a skill through our education programs. … They’ve actually found new and innovative ways to make sure they are getting that connection with these community stakeholders to develop those credits that they need to earn an actual high school diploma.”

Corrections educator Lauren Zavrel told the crowd, “Larch is not just a fire camp. It’s not just a little prison over the hill, and closing it is not just a state issue or a county issue.”

Zavrel said DOC leadership is looking at numbers that show the money spent on Larch don’t have an ideal return on investment when compared with other camps tied to bigger facilities. But that’s not the whole picture, she said.

In 2016, before Larch introduced some of its education programs, such as peer tutoring, its graduation rate was about 15%. Now, it’s about 85%. In that same time frame, education staff wrote about 20 infractions, now they average about one to two per year, Zavrel said.

When COVID-19 lockdowns forced the suspension of classes, graduation rates held steady, she said, because sergeants closed day rooms for peer tutoring and homework. Corrections officers also helped collect homework packets and distribute calculators.

Advertising

Larch’s educational program has certified 33 tutors since 2019, Zavrel said, and four are in training.

“If we as a state really value the obvious connections between education and reductions in recidivism, Larch would be the last place we would talk about closing, and instead, it would be a household name as a national beacon for what corrections education can look like,” said Justin Allen, a corrections educator.

“Huge step in the wrong direction”

Staff members also read letters from incarcerated individuals who object to Larch’s closure.

Matthew Tobin, 28, said he’s been incarcerated since 2014. He was first housed at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, he said, and spent most of the day locked in a cell.

“When I look back on it now, there is nothing there to rehabilitate someone or help them to prepare for a life after prison. At that time, I had only heard stories about DNR and inmate wildland firefighting crews. It became one of my biggest goals while in prison,” he said.

Tobin said getting the opportunity to work for DNR has been the most beneficial experience he’s had while in prison.

“I have learned a lot about leadership and being part of a team on top of so many other things. From fighting wildfires to planting trees and even picking up trash piles that have been dumped in recreation areas, all of these things are a valuable service to all the people of Washington,” Tobin wrote.

Tobin said working for DNR also provides incarcerated individuals with the chance to earn money to start their lives after prison.

“DOC says they want to provide programs to help inmates better themselves, but closing Larch Mountain is a huge step in the wrong direction,” he wrote. Please don’t take this amazing opportunity that working DNR provides me and so many others away from us, and keep Larch Mountain open.”

Call to action

As the town hall concluded, Sherri Hinzmann, of Vancouver, asked about next steps.

“I’d like to know when we’re going to go to Olympia to have a talk with this DOC secretary?” asked Hinzmann, 61. “That’s what we did last time.” (Larch previously faced closure in 2011, but the decision was later reversed.)

In addition to taking their fight to Olympia, corrections counselor Sid Clark said staff members are calling on elected officials to hold town halls about the proposed closure for their constituents.

A change.org petition created June 29 to keep Larch open has garnered more than 1,400 signatures. For more information about what staff are doing to keep Larch open, visit the Facebook page Keep Larch Corrections Center Open.