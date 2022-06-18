Police in Oak Harbor, Island County, arrested a 27-year-old man Friday after authorities said he made violent threats against a Pride event in Anacortes.

The man was arrested for an investigation of civil rights malicious harassment with a hate-crimes enhancement, the Oak Harbor Police Department said in a news release. He has not been charged.

Bail was set at $1 million.

Over the past few days, authorities said, he posted several online comments about killing LGBTQ+ people on gab.com, a Twitter-like platform popular among far-right extremists. He appeared to specifically target Saturday’s Anacortes Pride Parade.

An arrest warrant had already been issued for him for a separate incident involving LGBTQ+ people, police said.

According to local television station KCPQ-TV, the man was accused of making homophobic threats at a woman June 14, yelling at her that “It used to be legal to kill gay people!”

The woman, who lives in North Whidbey with her wife and children, was especially frightened because, police said she told them, she once saw the man point a gun at the neighbor’s nephew, who is Black.

The man was charged on June 15 with committing a hate crime, a felony charge.

He was arrested Friday morning after making specific threats against the Pride parade in Anacortes, about 20 miles north of Oak Harbor.

The police report notes that earlier in the week he posted that he “was 9mm away from fedposting” two gay people at a store, using the internet slang that denotes an online post that shows premeditated planning of criminal activity.

According to the Whidbey News-Times, the man was arrested in a massive operation that included “officers from seven law enforcement agencies, responders from two federal agencies, multiple armored vehicles, a negotiating team and a police helicopter.”

He surrendered without incident and was taken to the Island County Jail, where he will remain in custody pending a pretrial agreement, said Oak Harbor Police Capt. Tony Slowik.