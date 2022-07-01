Washington State Patrol on Friday launched a missing Indigenous person alert system, hoping to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, often women.

“This is a significant step for our state and agency,” Carrie Gordon, director of Washington State Patrol’s missing and unidentified persons unit, said in an online statement. “We know that indigenous people go missing at a significantly higher rate than the general population.”

The bill creating the first-in-the-nation alert system was signed into law in March by Gov. Jay Inslee.

The alert system will add a new designation of “missing Indigenous Persons” to the existing alert systems in place, similar to Amber alerts for children and silver alerts for missing seniors.

Once the alert is activated, all Washington law enforcement will be notified electronically and WSP’s Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit will distribute the information to a list of subscribers.