Thurston County prosecutors charged Jeffrey Zizz, a handyman and former pastor, with first-degree murder and kidnapping Wednesday, accusing him of killing an 82-year-old woman with a nail gun.

Other than identifying the alleged weapon, the two-page charging documents don’t provide additional details about the disappearance and death of Marcia Norman beyond what has already been released by the Thurston County sheriff’s office and was outlined in a probable cause statement on Monday.

Norman, who lived alone near Tenino, was reported missing by her family April 4, three days after friends and family members had last heard from her. Norman’s remains were found by Thurston County sheriff’s detectives April 9 partially encased in concrete beneath a shed Zizz was building on a property in Olympia.

An autopsy determined Norman, whose wrists and ankles were bound with Velcro straps, died from blunt force trauma and penetrating injuries to her head, according to the probable cause statement.

Prosecutors charged Zizz, 47, with premeditated first-degree murder and first-degree felony murder, both while armed with a deadly weapon. The charges are distinct legal concepts, with premeditated murder requiring intent and planning to kill while felony murder is charged when a death occurs during the commission of another felony — in this case, kidnapping.

The murder and kidnapping charges also allege two aggravating circumstances: That Zizz’s conduct “manifested deliberate cruelty” and that “he knew or should have known the victim was particularly vulnerable and incapable of resistance.”

If proven to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt, the aggravating circumstances would provide prosecutors a basis to seek an exceptional sentence above the standard sentencing ranges for the underlying crimes of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, both Class A felonies.

Zizz was also charged with the unlawful disposal of human remains, a misdemeanor.

Arrested April 7 at a motel in Missoula, Mont., Zizz was brought back to Washington and remains jailed in Thurston County on a no-bail hold.

Zizz was previously charged in October 2021 with child rape and molestation after he turned himself in to Lacey police and confessed to criminal “sexual misconduct,” court records show. After his disclosure, he was removed from his position as pastor at Calvary Chapel of North Thurston, according to a probable cause statement in the case.

A year later, Zizz pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree child molestation and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, the records show. He was granted a special sex offender sentencing alternative, requiring he serve 11 months in jail and six years on community custody; he was also ordered to undergo sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender, according to court records.

During Zizz’s first appearance hearing Monday in connection with Norman’s killing, Deputy Prosecutor Rosemary Fitzgerald told the judge the state is seeking to revoke his alternative sentence for violating the conditions of his community custody.