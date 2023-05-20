Over the past seven-plus months, King County officials have seen most violent crime slowly trend downward, continuing to drop from a high point during the height of the pandemic.

But the next six weeks will be crucial in forecasting whether that trend is likely to hold through summer, which is often the most violent time of year. And a key metric remains especially troubling: The county’s homicide rate held relatively steady through the first quarter of 2023 and has since seen a slight uptick compared to this time last year.

“We are encouraged that the numbers are starting to go in the right direction, but I think we can all acknowledge that we still have important work to do, collaborating with law enforcement and community, to make sure these numbers keep going in the right direction,” said King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion.

Despite a drop in nonfatal shootings during the first three months of the year, the number of homicides committed in the county remained on pace with the past three years, which each saw more than 100 people violently killed.

Police countywide have investigated at least 47 homicides so far this year — eight more than the 39 committed as of May 20, 2022, according to a Seattle Times database compiled with preliminary information from police, prosecutors and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The vast majority of those victims — 37 so far this year, and 30 as of this time last year — were fatally shot.

The most recent King County Firearm Violence Report shows 21 people were fatally shot and 52 were injured from January through March, marking a 37% decrease compared to the average from the previous 15 months. The number of fatal shooting victims increased 2%, while nonfatal shooting victims declined 49%, the report says.

Of the 73 shooting victims, 85% were male, 22% were ages 18 to 24, and 73% were people of color, the report says. Though firearm injury rates continue to trend toward pre-pandemic levels, the first-quarter report concluded that the overall number of shooting incidents — 356 in the first three months of the year — remains alarmingly high.

That number is reflective of the huge surge in illegal discharges that didn’t result in death, injury or property damage that has been on the rise since 2020, said Rafael Serrano, the crime intel analyst supervisor in the prosecutor’s Crime Strategies Unit, which produces the quarterly reports on firearm violence.

Fatal and nonfatal shootings in 2021 shot up quarter after quarter but have since started to taper down, said Serrano. Still, he said the level of shootings in the year’s second quarter — April, May and June — “is going to be very telling” in terms of what could potentially happen during the summer.

The report, compiled by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office’s “Shots Fired Project” with data primarily from eight police agencies that historically have had more than 90% of the county’s gun violence, does not include suicides, police shootings or shootings that authorities have determined were committed in self-defense.

There weren’t any fatal police shootings in the first quarter of the year. But there were three fatal shootings — including one during an attempted robbery at a Ballard smoke shop in February — that were found to be lawful, according to the Times’ database.

Fourteen of Seattle’s 24 homicide victims to date were killed in the year’s first quarter. Five people were violently killed in the first eight days of April, but the city then went 21 days without a homicide.

That three-week lull was broken April 29, the first warm Saturday of the year, when brothers Terrence and Raylando Wilford, ages 29 and 33, were fatally shot and a third man was injured at Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill.

Hundreds of people were enjoying the neighborhood’s nightlife when the shots rang out, and Police Chief Adrian Diaz remembers hearing cries of anguish among loved ones who rushed to the scene.

“That’s never easy,” he said.

Diaz, who meets with commanders twice a week to discuss gun violence, said there was a spate of gang-related shootings early in the year, particularly in the Central District, but that activity has quieted after a run of arrests.

Shootings with a “homeless nexus” — that is, a shooting occurs in an encampment, or else the shooter, victim or both are homeless — comprised double-digit percentages of all shootings in January and February, according to Diaz.

March, however, “was the first month we’ve seen zero we could pinpoint to a homeless nexus,” he said. “I do know we had some in April, but to actually see nothing that had a nexus in the month of March is fantastic.”

Though the frequency of Seattle shootings was down about 20% as of early May, Diaz is especially concerned about shootings in which at least 10 rounds were fired. In March alone, he said nearly 23% of shootings met that threshold.

“That’s a huge concern (because) you’re potentially going to have more people shot or killed,” Diaz said. “Are people just randomly pulling a gun and shooting in the air? Well, those rounds have got to come down somewhere.”

Though Diaz is feeling cautiously optimistic about declining gun violence in the city, he too noted that “we haven’t had a summer yet.”

“It’s really as we hit these next three months of June, July and August that we’re really going to be paying attention to every little bit of crime … to see if there are any trends,” he said.

With upcoming Pride festivities, the July 4 weekend, Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week, Seafair activities and the Torchlight Parade, Diaz wants people to enjoy themselves while remaining aware of their surroundings because large events sometimes can spawn violent conflicts.

“We want to make sure the whole city has the safety it needs,” he said.