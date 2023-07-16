A crash Sunday evening at Alki Beach ended with one person in critical condition after the car they were in veered into the water, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Two vehicles crashed shortly before 6 p.m. at 1374 Alki Ave. S.W., the Fire Department reported on Twitter. One car ended up in the water and bystanders pulled out an occupant, who was in critical condition.

The person in the other vehicle was in stable condition, according to the department.

Both were taken to a hospital.

Shortly after 6 p.m., rescue swimmers dived into the water to check the submerged vehicle for any additional occupants. They did not find anyone else.

Seattle police asked people to avoid the area and expect traffic delays as they investigate.