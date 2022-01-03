A Vancouver, Wash. police corporal saved a 13-month-old who was reportedly choking and drowning in a bathtub New Year’s Day at an apartment complex in the city’s Hudson’s Bay neighborhood.

At 1:08 p.m. Saturday, emergency dispatch radioed a report of a child who was unconscious and not breathing at the Z Street Lofts, according to Vancouver police spokesperson Kim Kapp.

Police Cpl. Neil Martin arrived within two minutes, scaled the fencing around the apartment complex and ran to the third-floor unit. Kapp said in an email that Martin grabbed the child, began life-saving measures and brought the child to the parking lot as the Vancouver Fire Department and AMR arrived.

A short time later, the baby was alert and crying, Kapp said. Crews took the child to a local hospital for further testing.

Kapp did not know the child’s condition as of Monday afternoon and did not have information on the circumstances of the drowning.