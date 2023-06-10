Body camera footage released Friday by the Vancouver (Wash.) Police Department shows Joshua James Wilson pointed a handgun at an officer before that officer and others fatally shot him May 30 in a central Vancouver shopping center parking lot.

The footage comes from body cameras worn by Vancouver police Officer Brandon Riedel and Detectives Colton Price and Aaron Yoder. Investigators say Clark County sheriff’s Detective Zach Nielsen also shot Wilson, but the Sheriff’s Office has not yet implemented a body camera program. All officers were placed on critical incident leave last week, according to police, which is standard practice.

This is the first police shooting since Vancouver officers began wearing cameras in February.

The Police Department said Wilson fired at pursuing officers. The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team, led by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling the investigation, has not yet confirmed if Wilson fired at officers. It previously said investigators were still reviewing video footage.

The body camera footage shows an officer, who is addressed several times as Riedel, exit his patrol car with his handgun drawn. He’s heard shouting twice at Wilson, “Drop the gun!” Wilson could be seen pointing a gun at Riedel, then gunfire immediately followed. Wilson continued to run for a few seconds then fell to the ground.

After Wilson fell, officers could be heard asking if anyone else was hit. In response, Riedel said, “He shot towards me. I’m not — I’m good.” The Police Department has said no officers or members of the public were injured.

Another officer could then be heard saying, “He’s moving,” before others shouted commands at Wilson not to move.

After about 90 seconds, officers approached Wilson with guns still drawn. They then cut away his clothes and applied chest seals and tourniquets to his wounds. Riedel began performing CPR, but Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A handgun could be seen on the ground a distance from Wilson. The video also notes a gun holster attached to Wilson’s belt. He appeared to have received gunshot wounds to his torso and legs.

Footage belonging to two other officers shows them chasing Wilson, with rifles, through the parking lot. One officer could be heard shouting “Police, get down! You’re gonna get shot!” The other could be heard shouting “He’s reaching!” The sound of gunfire soon follows.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team said it has completed its interviews with all four officers.

Here is what investigators say happened before the shooting: Shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Vancouver Police Neighborhood Response Team, with help from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Detectives Unit, was attempting to take Wilson into custody as he walked out of the Safeway supermarket.

Wilson had arrest warrants, investigators said, and was identified as a suspect in a May 20 burglary at Allen’s Crosley Lanes and May 21 and May 29 armed robberies at convenience stores.

“Officer safety information had previously been shared with law enforcement agencies in the region, noting that Wilson was armed and had reportedly made statements that he would shoot police rather than be taken into custody,” a Monday statement reads.

After a patrol officer spotted Wilson going into the supermarket, more police responded and formed an arrest team in the parking lot near Wilson’s vehicle. When Wilson emerged with his groceries, the officers identified themselves and ordered him to stop. Instead he ran west through the parking lot, as seen on the video.

Once the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.