University of Washington officials plan to roll out unarmed security patrols near campus Friday in an attempt to monitor crime throughout the busy University District.

The new patrols come as a response to an Oct. 2 shooting that left four students injured outside a popular bar near the UW campus. The wounded students have since been released from Harborview Medical Center. Police had not made any arrests as of Thursday evening.

The unarmed security officers will walk University Way Northeast and Brooklyn Avenue Northeast between Northeast 42nd and Northeast 45th streets from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, according to the university. It’s unclear how long the patrols will last.

The security patrols will be able to directly communicate with Seattle police officers and are trained in de-escalation and intervention tactics, UW spokesperson Victor Balta said in an email.

Seattle police added extra University District patrols last week. The additional officers will continue to monitor heavily populated areas Wednesday through Friday over the next several weeks, police said.

The rate of violent crime in the University District has remained generally steady from 2017 to 2022, according to the Seattle Police Department’s crime dashboard. University District property crimes, however, have seen a steady increase during that time, according to dashboard data.

It’s unclear if data for the most recent months is included in those figures.

The university is covering the cost of the two unarmed officers, who will be from a security company that has an existing contract with the nonprofit U District Partnership, Balta said.

Other efforts to increase the sense of safety on and around campus include a proposal for increased lighting in major parking lots and potential collaborations among business owners to deter crime in the University Way Northeast area, Balta said.