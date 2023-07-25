Seattle officials have recorded an uptick in intentional fires in the Chinatown-International District, First Hill and Capitol Hill neighborhoods.

Most of the fires were set in dumpsters, garbage bins and stairwells of vacant and occupied buildings, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Firefighters have responded to at least seven intentionally set fires over the past three weeks, the department said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the fires are related.

As a result of the fires, officials are advising people to take safety measures to prevent potential arson fires.

The Fire Department’s tips for outdoor areas include:

Lock the doors and windows of homes, garages and businesses

Clean up litter, grasses and anything that could burn from around buildings

Trim shrubbery from doors and windows

Clear carport ares of combustibles

Secure gas grills in safe spaces or disconnect propane tanks and place them in a garage

in a garage Place dumpsters, bins and containers in secure areas at least 5 feet from walls and roof eave lines

at least 5 feet from walls and roof eave lines Put locks on commercial dumpsters or otherwise keep them secure

Tips for indoor areas: