The house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November is set to be demolished, the university announced Friday morning.

The homeowner offered to give the property to the university, which the university accepted. Although no timeline is set for the demolition, U of I spokesperson Jodi Walker told The Idaho Statesman the university plans to have the house knocked down by the end of the spring semester.

Walker said the university is working with students and other community members to devise a plan for the property’s future development to honor the four students who died: seniors Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, each 21, junior Xana Kernodle, 20, and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Skagit County.

U of I also announced that planning is underway to create a memorial for the four students. The memorial will be the focal piece of a garden planned to be a place of remembrance. The university has yet to identify a location for the memorial but has confirmed that it would be on campus grounds in Moscow.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary in the killings of the students on Nov. 13. He was a doctorate student in WSU’s criminal justice and criminology department.

Kohberger was arrested at his parent’s home in eastern Pennsylvania in December. After he was extradited to Idaho, documents filed in the murder case showed that police found the sheath of a large knife near one of the victims, but no weapon.

Investigators seized stained bedding, strands hair and a single glove when they searched his apartment, according to court documents. They did not find anything noteworthy in Kohberger’s office at WSU, where he was also a teaching assistant.