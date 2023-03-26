Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a University of Idaho student in Centralia.

The university announced Thursday that Caden Young, a junior from Boise, had died while away from Moscow.

On Tuesday, the Centralia Police Department announced a 22-year-old man was found dead at a Centralia apartment and two people were arrested.

Lewis County Coroner Warren McLeod on Friday confirmed the person who died was Young. His official cause of death was still undetermined pending a toxicology report. Police suspect fentanyl was involved.

According to a Centralia Police Department news release, officers were dispatched to an apartment after a friend found the victim unconscious and not breathing. He died at the apartment.

“A preliminary investigation revealed information that illegal drug use was involved in the cause of death,” the news release said.

Advertising

Evidence led police to identify two people who were allegedly involved in providing illegal drugs to Young.

Police arrested 22-year-old Emma Bailey, of Moscow, and 36-year-old Demetrius Robinson, of Tacoma, for delivery of a controlled substance. They were booked into Lewis County Jail.

The Chronicle newspaper of Centralia reported Wednesday that Bailey and Robinson are accused of delivering cocaine to the victim before he overdosed at a party in Seattle the night before he died. The victim reportedly received care at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and was later discharged and picked up by a friend who lives in Centralia.

According to The Chronicle, the friend told law enforcement that shortly before calling 911, the man went to sleep and stopped breathing.

The Centralia Police Department’s news release offered a warning about fentanyl.

“The poisonous effects of Fentanyl are killing individuals and devastating families,” the news release states.

The Centralia Police Department said it’s a priority to reduce drug trafficking, citing “recent amounts of deadly Fentanyl that have been seized in our area.”

According to the University of Idaho, Young was majoring in journalism and was a past president of the Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity.