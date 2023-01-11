After the arrest of Moscow quadruple homicide suspect Brian Kohberger on Dec. 30, University of Idaho President Scott Green said the campus and nearby neighborhoods will continue to see additional security.

UI spokesperson Jodi Walker confirmed that is still the plan as UI prepared to begin spring semester Wednesday.

“Yes, there will be increased patrols on and around campus thanks to collaboration with MPD and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office,” Walker stated in an email to the Daily News.

Students Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed Nov. 13 in an off-campus home on King Road.

Additionally, as stated by Green after Kohberger’s arrest, students will have access to classes in self-defense, vigilance and stalking awareness. The UI also provides Safe Walk, a free service that allows students to walk with a security officer anywhere on campus.

Shortly after the Nov. 13 murders, many concerned students chose to finish the fall semester remotely rather than attend classes in person.

The UI asked its staff to accommodate both in-person students and those at home. For the spring semester, the majority of class offerings are in person. Walker stated there will be some online options added this spring.

She said enrollment this semester appears to be strong, but the UI won’t have the final numbers on enrollment until Jan. 24.

“We are definitely seeing students coming back in the days leading up to the start of the semester,” she said.

First-year student David Paul Scott was on campus Monday while it was quiet. Scott said he knew many students who went home following the murders and finished their classes remotely. He believes most of them will return this semester.

He stayed on campus last fall because of work, but he received messages from people imploring him to be careful and safe after the murders.

Scott said it appears people are more calm since the arrest of Kohberger, but are more likely to take precautions like carrying a Taser or traveling with a friend.

Scott appreciates the university’s efforts to promote safety.

“What’s nice is that the campus is pushing to have a lot more security around,” he said.