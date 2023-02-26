A fire in Seattle’s University District neighborhood left one person dead Sunday night, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The fire in the 800 block of Northeast 42nd Street was reported to emergency responders shortly after 8:30 p.m. Several apartment buildings housing University of Washington students are located on the block.

The Fire Department reported around 9 p.m. that one person was found dead inside the structure. The fire was extinguished and is under investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.