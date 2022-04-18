By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Marshals shot two people in Portland, Oregon, on Monday while looking for a person wanted in Washington state, authorities said.

U.S. Marshals told the Bureau they were working in southeast Portland and at 2:22 p.m. reported to police that shots had been fired, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

Portland police officers responded to the call and said two men had been shot, “one seriously and the other with a minor injury,” police said.

Both men were taken to a hospital by ambulance. Two women were being detained during the investigation into the incident.

No law enforcement members were hurt.

No further information was immediately released.

