Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night at Southcenter mall.

Tukwila police said the male and female were transported to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries. The shooter immediately fled, police wrote in a tweet.

“The incident is believed to be an isolated incident and occurred in a parking lot,” police wrote in the tweet.

The shooting occurred just outside the JC Penney store around 6:30 p.m., according to media reports.

An employee at JC Penney, reached by phone, declined to comment.

Tasha Hunter, another employee at a mall store she said she was not authorized to name, said police had the entrance blocked off, but did not indicate why.

The mall was the scene of a shooting on May 1, when two men were wounded, prompting police to evacuate the shopping center and order people still in stores to shelter in place.

This post will be updated.