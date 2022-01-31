Six separate shootings over the weekend and into early Monday left two people wounded and one man in custody, according to Seattle police.

The first incident was reported around 6 p.m. Saturday by a witness who told officers someone was shot at 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street, according to a Seattle Police Department blotter post. Responding officers did not find a victim, but they found a shell casing and blood droplets.

Around 11 p.m., police received a report about a man who was shot in both legs in the 400 block of Dexter Avenue North, according to the blotter post. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. Officers recovered evidence of a shooting at an encampment nearby.

Around 6:27 a.m. on Sunday, police received multiple reports of gunshots in the 4000 block of Rainier Avenue South, according to the post.

Arriving officers found blood on the street and sidewalk, but they were unable to find any victims, police said. However, nearby buildings and a car were apparently damaged by gunfire, according to the post. Police found more than 30 shell casings in the area.

Around noon on Sunday, police responded to a shooting at South Jackson Street and Maynard Avenue South. A suspect reportedly fired shots at a victim, who fled on foot, according to witnesses, police said. The victim was not found.

Advertising

Police spotted a shooting suspect a few blocks away and arrested him after a brief chase. The suspect, a 39-year-old man, threw a gun into a tent under the Interstate 5 overpass at South Dearborn Street, where it was recovered, according to police.

The man was booked into King County Jail for investigation of first-degree assault, unlawful possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the blotter.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report of a shooting in an encampment in the 600 block of Northeast 55th Street, according to the blotter. Officers found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Seattle Fire Department medics treated the victim, who was then taken to Harborview, according to the post.

On Monday morning around 1:18 a.m., a man reported he was the victim of a drive-by shooting as he was driving home from work, police said. The man told police that he was turning into the intersection of Delridge Way Southwest and Southwest Trenton Street, when the driver behind him fired several shots at his vehicle and then drove away, according to the post.

News of the spate of shooting comes as the King County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday announced more people were killed or wounded by gunfire in 2021 in the county than in previous years.