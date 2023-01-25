Two men were shot on Beacon Hill Tuesday evening, according to Seattle police.

Police responded to the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue South around 11 p.m. after receiving reports from people who heard gunshots, the department said in an online blotter post.

Police arrived and found a 54-year-old man with life-threatening wounds.

Two Gun Shot Wound Victims After Shooting Tuesday. https://t.co/WDexiM2Zgj https://t.co/mhM0Bzd4vA — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 25, 2023

Police provided medical aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived and took over medical care, taking the man to Harborview Medical Center.

As police were investigating the scene, a 29-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at Harborview, police said.

“This man may have been involved in the shooting at 22nd Avenue South,” police said.

Police did not find any potential suspects at the scene. A bullet-hole damaged vehicle was impounded for further investigation.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.