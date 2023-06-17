Two men were killed and another was injured in a shooting Friday night outside a Safeway in Federal Way, according to police.

The shooting took place shortly before 11:30 p.m. at the Twin Lakes Safeway at 2109 S.W. 336th St., Federal Way police spokesperson Kurt Schwan wrote in an email. Officers found two men in their 20s inside a parked vehicle, dead, and a third man with critical injuries nearby. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

According to preliminary evidence, police say, another vehicle pulled up to the victims’ car in the parking lot. An argument ensued, then someone from the suspect vehicle shot at the victims and drove off, Schwan wrote.

Hours later, a 20-year-old man showed up at the Federal Way Police Department claiming to be the shooter, Schwan wrote. He is in custody being interviewed by detectives, according to police.