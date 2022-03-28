Two men were injured in a shooting near a King County Metro bus stop near Des Moines early Monday after the shooter accused one of the victims of following him, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was taken to Harborview Medical Center and another with a graze wound was treated at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooter was getting off a bus at Pacific Highway and Kent-Des Moines Road, near the border of the two cities, shortly before 5 a.m. when he turned to a man behind him and said, “Stop following me,” according to Capt. Tim Meyer, sheriff’s spokesperson.

He then shot the man, Meyer said. Police believe the bullet went through the victim and grazed the second victim.

The suspect is at large, according to Meyer, who said sheriff’s office K9 units were brought in at the request of Des Moines police.

