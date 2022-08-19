King County prosecutors say two men “orchestrated a confrontation” with an unarmed 34-year-old Tacoma man outside a Renton bar last month, pushed him to the ground and fatally shot him in the abdomen.

Kendale Jimerson and Devaughn Dorsey, both 27, were charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jimerson’s cousin, Aaron Coe, on July 9 outside Cheers Bar & Grill in the 200 block of Williams Avenue South, court records show.

Dorsey, who has prior felony convictions and whose last known address is in South Seattle, was booked into the King County Jail on Thursday and remains in custody in lieu of $3 million bail, according to jail records. He was with Jimerson when Jimerson was arrested Aug. 3 in Nevada on a Department of Corrections warrant for violating conditions of his community supervision in Washington, including for possessing a firearm, charging papers say.

Court records show Jimerson, of Renton, was last convicted of drive-by shooting, second-degree assault and attempting to elude police in 2017 in Pierce County. Jail records in Lincoln County, Nevada, north of Las Vegas, show Jimerson was transferred Friday to another facility — and charging papers in the murder case indicate he was in the process of being returned to Washington.

Jimerson, who is also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, is to be held in lieu of $3 million bail. Both men are scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 29.

Video-surveillance footage from Cheers shows Coe arrived at the bar at 1:32 a.m. July 9, walked up to a table where two men — later identified as Jimerson and Dorsey — were seated and bumped fists with Jimerson, charging papers say. The three men walked out of the bar two minutes later and, soon after, Dorsey shoved Coe to the sidewalk and kicked him in the head before Jimerson pulled out a gun and shot Coe, say the charges.

Video footage from a bar across the street from Cheers captured the shooting and showed that Dorsey then rolled Coe over and searched his body before he and Jimerson ran south and fled the scene in a Dodge Charger, the charges say.

Police and medics were dispatched to the bar at 1:37 a.m. and attempted to save Coe but he died at the scene, according to charging papers.

The State Patrol impounded the Charger four days later after responding to an incident involving Jimerson and his wife, say the charges.

After Renton police issued a news release on July 11 asking for help in identifying the two shooting suspects, the charges say several people — police officers and also members of the public — responded and identified Jimerson and Dorsey as the men pictured in a photo taken from the Cheers footage.