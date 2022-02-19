Two people are dead after being struck in a wrong-way crash early Saturday in Everett.

Around 12:55 a.m., Washington State Patrol received reports of a car going north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Everett, just south of 41st Street.

Reports said the car was using multiple lanes and heading the wrong direction before striking a silver Volkswagen, according to the State Patrol. Both people in the Volkswagen, a 67-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, died at the scene. They were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the oncoming car, a 22-year-old Everett man, was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett with unknown injuries and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular homicide, according to the State Patrol.