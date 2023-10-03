One person died and another man was injured just minutes apart in separate shootings in Seattle on Tuesday evening, according to law enforcement.

A person was fatally shot shortly after 5 p.m. onboard a King County Metro bus in White Center. Deputies responded to the shooting at Southwest Roxbury Street and 15th Avenue Southwest. Additional information about the victim’s identity and what led up to the shooting was not immediately available, said King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Eric White.

The Sheriff’s Office and Seattle police were looking for the suspect shortly after 6 p.m. using a helicopter, police dogs and drones. The Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid the area and call 911 if they have any information about the shooting.

According to the Seattle Fire Department’s online 911 dispatch log, a second shooting was called in less than 15 minutes later.

A man in his 50s was shot in the Chinatown International District and taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, said hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Weller Street, along a strip of businesses by Interstate 5. Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.