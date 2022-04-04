BURLINGTON — Burlington police confirmed two people died Thursday after an hourslong standoff.

Police responded about 6:45 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Victoria Avenue, after a caller reported that a friend had called to say he had shot and killed his wife.

When police arrived, they made brief contact with the man but he fled back into his home, according to a news release from the city.

Crisis negotiators were unable to get in contact with him, the release states. Police eventually flew a drone into the residence, and confirmed the man and a woman were dead.

According to the Skagit County Coroner’s Office, the dead were 47-year-old Michael Brawley and 45-year-old Holli Brawley.

The Coroner’s Office said Holli Brawley died from a gunshot wound to the head. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Michael Brawley died from gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a suicide.

Detectives found multiple firearms and a ballistic vest in the residence.