TONASKET, Wash. (AP) — Two people died and one was seriously hurt Monday after two neighbors shot at each other during an argument in eastern Washington, according to the Okanogan sheriff.

Sheriff Tony Hawley said a shooting was reported around 1:05 p.m. near Tonasket, KREM-TV reported.

Scott Pollock, 61, told deputies he was shot by his neighbor. Pollock reported that he and his spouse had gone to the neighbor’s house to discuss ongoing construction they were helping with and an argument started, the sheriff said.

Pollock told deputies he exchanged gunfire with 26-year-old neighbor Raymond Smith, and that he believed a gunshot had hit Smith in the chest, according to the sheriff.

Deputies went to Smith’s house and found Smith and 56-year-old Kimberly Smith dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff said. The circumstances surrounding Kimberly Smith’s death weren’t immediately known.

Pollock was taken to a local hospital and then to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of his gunshot injuries.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.