Two separate car crashes on I-5 south of Seattle late Friday and early Saturday left three people dead, according to Washington State Patrol.

The first occurred near Tukwila, just before 11 p.m. Friday. A driver lost control while heading north near Southcenter. The driver’s car rolled across all lanes of traffic, stopping in the HOV lane. A second vehicle ran into the flipped car, killing the driver and passenger inside the first car.

The injured driver of the second car was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattleand arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault.

The second collision occurred just after 2 a.m. Saturday. A disabled car blocked one lane on southbound I-5 near SeaTac. A second vehicle traveling south swerved into the lane with the disabled car, hitting the rear of the first vehicle and killing the driver inside.

The three deaths add to what is already a historically deadly year on Washington’s roads. Last year was the worst in more than 15 years and 2022 is on pace for an even higher toll. Tallies from the Washington State Department of Transportation show that at least 438 people have died due to car crashes this year.