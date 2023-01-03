Federal prosecutors have charged two men in the Christmas Day substation attacks in Pierce County that caused power outages and allegedly $3 million in damage.

Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40, both of Puyallup, face federal charges of conspiracy to damage energy facilities. Greenwood faces an additional charge of possession of an unregistered firearm. Prosecutors say the men attacked two Tacoma Power and two Puget Sound Energy substations, according to a statement released by U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, who commended the FBI for quickly identifying the suspects.

A criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday said the two men were identified as possible suspects through the analysis of cellphone records. Also, Tacoma Power at one of the substations captured images of one suspect and an image of a pickup truck that appeared to be connected to the attack. A similar pickup truck was connected to the defendants, and when law enforcement served a search warrant on the home of the suspects, they recovered “distinctive clothing” pictured in surveillance photos, according to the statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Two surveillance photos included in the complaint show a white man with cloth covering part of his face and front side. He is holding something in his gloved right hand.

The complaint said that the attacks caused about $3 million in damage and Tacoma Power will need two use two mobile transformer units at each of its substations to provide power. Repairs could take up to to 36 months to complete.

The two Tacoma Power substations and one of the PSE substations were attacked in the early morning Christmas Day, before daylight. The last attack happened about 7:25 p.m. and resulted in a power outage and fire at the second PSE substation. Initial reports indicated the suspects cut a chain link fence to gain entry, then tampered with a switch as they tried to pry open a linkage. This caused the substation to start arcing and sparking, according to the complaint.

On Dec. 31, when federal agents and local law enforcement executed a search warrant, they found Greenwood in a 5th wheel trailer, and located a short-barreled rifle with what appeared to be a home-made silencer and a short-barreled shotgun.

Greenwood, in a statement to law enforcement after his arrest and being read Miranda rights, said he and Crahan had been planning to disrupt power to commit a burglary, according to the complaint. Greenwood said he entered all four substations using bolt cutters, while Crahan acted as a get-away driver, according to the complaint.

After the morning attacks, Greenwood said they went to a local business, drilled out a lock and entered to steal from a cash register, according to the complaint.

FBI Special Agent Mark Tucher, who investigated the attacks, is assigned to the Joint Terrorism Task Force of the FBI’s Seattle Division, primarily investigating domestic terrorism.

Conspiracy to attack energy facilities is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The two men will appear in U.S. District Court in Tacoma Tuesday, and prosecutors will ask they both remain detained pending future hearings.